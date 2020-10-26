Advantage Data Named Best Data And Information Provider At The Alt Credit U.S. Services Awards 2020

Advantage Data Inc., a leading fixed-income pricing and analytics provider, today announced that it has been named the Best Data and Information Provider at the Alt Credit U.S. Services Awards 2020.

The Alt Credit U.S. Service Awards 2020 is the industry's premier awards ceremony, celebrating the best in class across a broad spectrum of credit fund activity for service providers. The awards recognize service providers who are outperforming their competitors and leading the way in the U.S. this fall.

"We are most honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the very hard work of our entire company," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data.

Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades. With 15 products and services, Advantage Data aggregates data from over 2,500 sources and provides an intuitive workstation and workflow tools to users at investment banks, advisory firms, hedge funds, Business Development Companies (BDC), mutual funds, rating agencies and other firms throughout the world.

The annual award ceremony, organized by Pageant Media, was presented virtually on the 21st of October in conjunction with the Alt Credit US Virtual Summit. For more information about the Alt Credit US Service Awards 2020, please visit https://altcredit.global/events/alt-credit-us-awards-2020-2/.

About Advantage Data Inc.

Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit and credit derivative pricing, descriptive, financial and analytical information to financial institutions around the world for over two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive and global credit platform. Thousands of sell and buy-side fixed-income analysts, traders, portfolio managers and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access unique, powerful data quickly and easily. Likewise, banks, brokers, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies and other market participants utilize the Advantage Data feeds services for end-of-day valuation, research, and compliance functions. For more information please visit https://advantagedata.com.

