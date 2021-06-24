Advancing Eyecare Company, Marco Ophthalmic, Announces VisuALL S Virtual Reality Visual Field Analyzer As New Addition To Product Portfolio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Ophthalmic, a leading ophthalmic technology company, has entered into a distribution agreement with Olleyes, Inc., who offers intuitive and easy-to-use virtual reality ophthalmic products. Effective immediately, Marco, will add the Olleyes VisuALL S VRP® (Virtual reality Platform) into their existing portfolio of ophthalmic medical devices.

The VisuALL is the latest commercially-available virtual reality visual field analyzer that can be used in clinical practice to detect glaucoma and to evaluate other eye diseases.

"The VisuALL is a multi-testing Virtual Reality Platform that increases doctors' efficiencies. The platform brings several advantages over current technologies. Our alliance with Marco will help more clinicians and patients benefit from the VisuALL throughout the United States," said Alberto Gonzalez-Garcia MD, CEO of Olleyes.

According to scientific studies and surveys, glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness. Based on prevalence studies, it is estimated that 79.6 million individuals had glaucoma by 2020, and this number is likely to increase to 111.8 million individuals in 2040. In many cases, glaucoma may be asymptomatic. Unfortunately, many individuals are unaware of the existence of glaucoma and as many as half of those with glaucoma are unaware that they are affected.

In many cases, blindness can be prevented with appropriate control and treatment, and the VisuALL can help with early detection of these diseases.

"Marco is one of the largest and most respected suppliers of ophthalmic equipment and medical devices in the country, and Olleyes is extremely excited to enter into this distribution partnership," said Armond Dantino, VP of Business Development of Olleyes. "By expanding our distribution network throughout the United States, the VisuALL S VRP has potential to reach an additional 200 million people. Partnering with the Marco team helps Olleyes to realize our company's vision of providing a comfortable, accurate, reliable, and cost-effective solution for administering visual diagnostics."

Jocelyn Hamilton, Head of Sales and Vice President/General Manager for Marco Ophthalmic, commented, "We are rapidly executing our innovation pipeline and building a full suite of products in the ophthalmic technology space. Our approach to fulfilling market needs in this ever-changing environment has been very strategic and we are excited to partner with Olleyes to promote and distribute the VisuALL to eyecare professionals nationwide."

To get more information about the VisuALL go to marco.com/product/olleyes-visuall-vrp.

About Advancing EyecareAdvancing Eyecare™ is a partnership of leaders in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace established to offer the best products and service solutions in the ophthalmic equipment industry. Currently comprised of Marco Ophthalmic, Lombart Instrument, Enhanced Medical Services (EMS), Ophthalmic Instruments, Inc., S4OPTIK, and INNOVA Medical, the combined scope of the organization has the broadest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people, and the most reliable service in the industry. Visit www.advancingeyecare.com for more information.

About Marco OphthalmicAs the Leader in Vision Diagnostics ®, Marco continues to revolutionize the ophthalmic industry with a full suite of automated refractive and diagnostic devices as well as a broad range of high-end classic exam lane equipment. Marco is a member of the Advancing Eyecare Alliance. Visit www.marco.com for more information.

About OlleyesOlleyes, Inc. equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools, and education needed to effectively diagnose and treat patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Olleyes was created by a visionary neuro-ophthalmologist and a group of professionals who saw the necessity of making eye-care accessible and personalized. The company makes intuitive and easy to use products, equipped with artificial intelligence, virtual reality (VR), eye tracking and proprietary algorithms to make the eye evaluation faster and more reliable. Visit www.olleyes.com for additional information.

