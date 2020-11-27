Advancing Equity, Improving Lives: Minister Bardish Chagger Launches LGBTQ2 Survey And Engagement On Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan

The Government of Canada invites LGBTQ2 communities to share their voices in a national LGBTQ2 Survey OTTAWA, ON, Nov.

The Government of Canada invites LGBTQ2 communities to share their voices in a national LGBTQ2 Survey

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Advancing equity and improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, Transgender, intersex, queer, and Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2) communities is essential to building a society where everyone is able to participate fully and free to be their true authentic selves in every aspect of life.

Three years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a historic apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians, and since then, the Government of Canada has taken meaningful steps toward building a safer and consciously more inclusive country. While progress has been made, LGBTQ2 people in Canada continue to face longstanding barriers due to discrimination. COVID-19 has also had a disproportionate impact on LGBTQ2 communities.

Today, as a first step towards a national LGBTQ2 Action Plan, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, launched a national LGBTQ2 survey to better understand the daily realities and experiences of LGBTQ2 people in Canada in areas such as employment, healthcare, housing and homelessness, and safety.

The LGBTQ2 survey is open to anyone in Canada aged 16 or older who self-identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, Transgender, intersex, queer, and/or Two-Spirit, including those who identify as part of the LGBTQ2 community, but use different terms or concepts to refer to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity and expression. Participation is voluntary and anonymous.

Results of this survey will help further understand the particular social, health, and economic issues that diverse LGBTQ2 communities face throughout Canada. This data will provide new insights to the Government of Canada and support the development of the LGBTQ2 Action Plan to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people in Canada.

"As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I am pleased to announce the first step of the first-ever federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan. I am looking forward to hearing from diverse LGBTQ2 communities as we write a new page of history by advancing equity and improving the lives of LGBTQ2 Canadians in a way that is based on their lived experiences."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on certain communities in Canada, including LGBTQ2 Canadians. The LGBTQ2 Survey is an important first step that will inform further engagement activities as we build together to ensure everyone has the necessary resources and access to deal with the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

On November 28, 2017, the Prime Minister issued a formal apology in the House of Commons to LGBTQ2 people living in Canada harmed by federal legislation, policies, and practices. This has set a foundation for healing, reconciliation, and progress.

The LGBTQ2 Survey is open from November 27, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The survey is anonymous and will take about 15 minutes to complete. If the survey is not accessible, contact us for assistance.

In the months ahead, the LGBTQ2 Secretariat will host virtual roundtable discussions with diverse LGBTQ2 communities, including Two-Spirit, Black, racialized, people with disabilities, transgender, and non-binary communities. Priorities as well as response gaps in the national LGBTQ2 survey will inform the themes and populations for which further engagement will be prioritized.

