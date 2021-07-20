Advancing A Culture Of Prevention: A Two-Year Study At Parking Concepts, Inc. A Parking And Transportation Company, Headquarters, Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) a leader in parking and transportation services, announced its invitation to present their innovative Employee Health & Safety Prevention Program at the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work, September 20, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. PCI achieving excellence in EH&S within a two-year window, took dedication from leadership to frontline, and a winning solution, reducing work-related injuries by 78% and Workers' Compensation costs by 70%. "PCI is honored to be recognized for its work in Employee Health and Safety and to be invited to participate with successful organizations from around the world" said Gill Barnett, Founder and President.

The World Congress is a crucial global forum for the exchange of information and opinion by experts in safety and health, representatives of companies and employees, decision-makers from government and public authorities, social partners, and anyone active in the area of occupational safety and health.

The best of the best in occupational health and safety have convened every three years since 1953 to share methods, challenges, and successes. The World Congress, sponsored by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA), is the world's largest event for the international occupational health and safety community.

PCI will meet with global colleagues: inspiring thought leaders, occupational safety and health experts and innovative trailblazers from more than 150 countries. PCI will also engage in the first digital "Braindate" meeting forum with leaders and health experts in individual and group sessions from around the globe to share innovation in methods, challenges, and the ultimate successes.

About Parking Concepts:

PCI was founded in 1974 by Gill Barnett. His "concept" was to specialize and focus on the California market and to provide exemplary service, for both our patrons and clients, that was previously unheard of in the parking industry. Prior to that time, few parking companies cared much about "the customer" or what corporate image was being presented. For most operators, all that mattered was the "bottom line" and how many locations could be secured. Gill intended to accomplish his goals and objectives through dedication, hard work, and by hiring the best parking professionals in the industry. His formula has proven to be a very successful one. Today, the Company has grown into a national provider of Parking and Transportation services, expanding into several states throughout North America, yet they still maintain that same business model focus on their core beliefs and goals everywhere they operate.

