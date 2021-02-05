Advanced Vapor Devices Expands Team To Enhance Product Development And Customer Success For Cannabis Oil Brands And Processors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD), a leading cannabis vape pen manufacturer, strengthens its product and customer success team.

"We recognize our clients require more from their vape hardware manufacturer than quality products alone," commented Michael Brosgart, COO of AVD. "They want product innovation and at the same time technical guidance on issues ranging from the correct cartridge and battery selection for particular extracts, resolving filling and capping issues, to advice around compliance testing and automation. To fill this need, we've expanded and reorganized the AVD team.

On behalf of AVD, I want to congratulate Audra Horridge on her promotion from AVD's VP of operations to VP of Product. I am also delighted to welcome Evan Meacham to AVD as our Key Account Manager. Both have impressive track records and a wealth of industry experience. I have no doubt their talent and insights will prove invaluable to our clients."

Audra Horridge

Audra will take the lead in helping clients identify best practices and problem solve around extraction, filling, compliance, and automation.

Her knowledge and background in product manufacturing, formulation, and filling technology, positions Audra to provide our clients with assistance that has largely been missing in the industry.

In addition to helping clients manage the complexities of the vape industry, Audra will play an integral role in AVD's product pipeline development. She will help identify client needs and work with the R&D team to deliver an exciting range of new products to meet diverse tastes and budgets.

Evan Meacham

Evan joins AVD with a multifaceted career in the cannabis industry. He started as a budtender, trimmer, and vape purchaser. While more recently, he was Marijuana Packaging's National Account Manager and technical specialist.

Before Marijuana Packaging, Evan was Director of the Vape Division at KushCo.

Evan has made his mark in product testing, troubleshooting, and managing key client relationships. He will play a significant role in sales and providing our clients with in depth technical support.

About Advanced Vapor Devices

AVD exclusively designs and manufactures vaporizer cartridges and batteries for plant-based oils.

The AVD factory is U.S. owned and managed by a leadership team with decades of experience in the cannabis and engineering industries. It's why we understand the intricacies of cannabis oil and the delicate interplay between oil absorption, heat, and vaporization.

AVD complies with cGMP standards, and our factory is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified. All oil touching parts are non-toxic, and cartridges comply with stringent heavy-metal regulations. We control our entire supply chain - sourcing and using only the highest quality and safest materials available. Products pass through strict quality control and safety assurance protocols at various stages of the manufacturing process.

AVD is a partner of choice for leading oil brands and is known for producing reliable products that do not easily leak or break. Advanced technology and design built around AVD's proprietary ceramic core deliver true to the strain flavors - providing a premium user experience.

For more information, please visit www.avd710.com.

