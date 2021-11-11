Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Awarded 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Gold Recognition

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) announced today that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly ® Employer with Gold distinction. This elite recognition is awarded to companies who are setting the example in creating meaningful, sustainable employment programs and initiatives for veterans and the military community.

Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly ® designations. Companies earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings for the designation are determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion & advancement of veterans and military employees.

"ATS is extremely proud that veterans comprise nearly 25% of our total workforce in the United States," reported Jim Hefti, Vice President of Human Resources at ATS and USMC veteran. "Receiving this Gold distinction once again is a testament not only to our commitment to hiring and training veterans, but also our belief of the invaluable talent they bring to ATS."

Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly ® , Kayla Lopez explained, "Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers ® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations." Lopez continued, "To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

The list of 2022 Military Friendly ® Employers will be featured in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs ® Magazine and online here.

For more information regarding employment opportunities at Advanced Technology Services, visit www.advancedtech.com/careers.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver asset health and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. Learn more how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Military Friendly ® Employers:Military Friendly ® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly ® designation. Military Friendly ® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly ® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

