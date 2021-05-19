Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance And Control System (A-SMGCS) Market To Grow By USD 709.23 Million During 2021-2025, ADB SAFEGATE And ALTYS Technologies SAS Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 709.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 709.23 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download free sample report

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market. Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market? The surveillance application segment will be the leading segment due to the rising need for passenger and cargo planes that are causing congestions at airports.

The surveillance application segment will be the leading segment due to the rising need for passenger and cargo planes that are causing congestions at airports. What is the key driver in the market? The development of new airports due to growing air traffic will have a positive impact on the market.

The development of new airports due to growing air traffic will have a positive impact on the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. What is the key market challenge? High installation, maintenance, and replacement costs may impede the market growth.

High installation, maintenance, and replacement costs may impede the market growth. How big is the North American market?43% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADB SAFEGATE, ALTYS Technologies SAS, atg airports Ltd., Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Leonardo Spa, Saab AB, Terma Group, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Although the development of new airports due to growing air traffic and increasing instances of low visibility will offer immense growth opportunities, high installation, maintenance, and replacement costs may impede market growth is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market is segmented as below:

Application

Surveillance



Safety And Support



Guidance



Routing

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market report covers the following areas:

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Size

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Trends

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing congestion at airports as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) Market growth during the next few years.

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market vendors

