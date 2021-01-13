Advanced Sommelier Erik Segelbaum Joins The Grand Reserve Wine Advisory Board

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Finance ( verticalfinance.com ) is proud to announce the addition of Erik Segelbaum to the Grand Reserve Rewards Wine Advisory Board, a team of wine industry professionals that support Grand Reserve Rewards and Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard®, the credit card for wine enthusiasts. As a wine advisory board member, Segelbaum brings nearly 30 years of industry expertise and knowledge to help build the program, its exemplary suite of benefits and its network of over 450 partner wineries.

Since launching in August 2020, Grand Reserve Rewards is quickly growing its base of wine enthusiasts and its network of partner wineries. Grand Reserve brings new ways for consumers to be rewarded for pursuing their passion for wine and connects high-quality producers with discerning customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erik Segelbaum to the Grand Reserve Rewards team of expert wine advisory board members. Erik understands the world of wine deeply and will help us to continually improve our program for everyone involved," said Matthew Goldman, Founder & CEO of Grand Reserve Rewards. "The insights and excellence of every board member is reflected in our program offerings and helps ensure we are always on top of new trends, great ideas, and unique opportunities."

Named 2020 Wine Enthusiast's 40 under 40 Tastemaker and 2019 Food & Wine Magazine Sommelier of the Year, Segelbaum is an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, Certified Specialist of Wine (with distinction) with the Society of Wine Educators, and Wine and Spirits Locations Specialist (with distinction). Segelbaum has opened more than 30 restaurants, hotels and other venues where he has built and implemented beverage programs as Beverage Director and Head Sommelier. Segelbaum hosts ongoing wine education sessions at Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. and serves as the Vice President of the United Sommeliers Foundation, a charitable fund providing assistance to sommeliers in times of need.

"As a sommelier, I am constantly on the hunt for the best of the best in the wine word. I'm always looking for the hidden gems that, once discovered, forever improve my wine drinking life. I'm thrilled to have joined the advisory board of the Grand Reserve Credit Card. Without a doubt, this card will serve to be the most useful and practical wine accessory," said Erik Segelbaum. "I look forward to applying my connections from nearly 3 decades in the industry to develop enriching card member experiences and opportunities."

Other members of the Grand Reserve Rewards Wine Advisory Board include Helen Johannesen, Wine Enthusiast "Top 40 Under 40 Tastemaker" 2018 and Food and Wine "Best New Sommelier" 2016, Lance Reed, wine director for BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA and winner of multiple awards including Wine Spectator's "Award Of Excellence" and its coveted "Best Of Excellence", Peter Yeung, wine business consultant, XChateau podcast co-host and author of Luxury Wine Marketing and Jamie Cegelski-Gaebe, Founder of Priority Wine Pass.

To learn more about Grand Reserve Rewards, sign up for the credit card or enquire about joining the partner network visit: grandreserverewards.com.

About Vertical FinanceVertical Finance is a fintech and challenger credit card startup. The company's modern credit card platform matches consumers with high-quality boutique merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Vertical Finance is a 1% for the Planet company, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet, committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

DisclaimerVertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice. The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is powered by Deserve and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. You must be of US legal drinking age to redeem certain rewards and/or experiences. We do not support underage drinking or any other misuse of alcohol.

