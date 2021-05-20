Advanced Process Fluid & Monitoring Solutions For Aerospace

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (KWR) - Get Report, the global leader in industrial process fluids is exhibiting at Aeromat 2021, held virtually from May 24-26, 2021. Quaker Houghton will be highlighting advanced technologies to improve your business with comprehensive solutions for the Aerospace industry including:

HOCUT ® 795 B The #1 coolant used in aerospace machining applications. This heavy duty, chlorine-free soluble fluid is specially formulated to machine aerospace grade aluminum alloys, titanium, Hastelloy, Inconel, stainless steels, superalloys, and composites.

High lubricity, boron and formaldehyde-free emulsion technology recommended for heavy duty machining of materials including 2000 and 7000 aluminum alloys, high alloy steels and titanium and nickel alloys. QH FLUIDTREND™Cloud-based software that allows for real time monitoring and control.

On Tuesday May 25 th at 11AM, Ron Weigel, Aerospace Business Development Manager, will host the webinar: "Improving Productivity with Advanced Metalworking Fluids and Remote Monitoring in Industry 4.0." This webinar will discuss how Quaker Houghton can assist in overcoming tough challenges of highly engineered aerospace materials by increasing overall productivity and throughput, while improving environmental and safety impact. The webinar will also provide engineering solutions for fluid optimization and remote fluid monitoring and control through QH FLUIDTREND™.

Information on Quaker Houghton's complete range of innovative products for the aerospace industry including metal forming, metal removal and cleaning fluids along with heat treatment products, specialty hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricants and greases can be found here: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/aerospace/

For Quaker Houghton's full offering visit: https://home.quakerhoughton.com

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (KWR) - Get Report is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

