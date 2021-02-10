Advanced Energy Announces Retirement Of President & CEO Yuval Wasserman And Appoints Stephen D. Kelley As Successor

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) - Get Report, a global leader in innovative power, measurement and control technologies, today announced that Yuval Wasserman will retire as president & chief executive officer and as a member of the board, effective March 1, 2021. The board of directors has appointed Steve Kelley, a semiconductor industry leader with over 30 years of experience, as the president & chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Wasserman will remain as an executive advisor to the board and to Mr. Kelley, to assist in the transition.

"On behalf of the board, the company, and its shareholders, I would like to thank Yuval for his strong leadership, tireless dedication and passion in building Advanced Energy into a global leader in precision power conversion with over $1.4 billion dollars in annual sales and delivering significant shareholder return since becoming president and CEO in 2014," stated Grant Beard, chairman of the board. "Under Yuval's leadership, Advanced Energy has diversified its revenue base, strengthened its market leadership, delivered record financial results and developed a platform to deliver long-term revenue and earnings growth as an industrial technology growth company. As we enter this next chapter, we are excited to welcome Steve Kelley as our new president & chief executive officer. Steve is a proven technology executive and we are confident that he will be able to lead the continued success of Advanced Energy."

"Throughout my fourteen years at Advanced Energy and since becoming its president and chief executive officer in 2014, we have expanded the company significantly, delivered sustainable and profitable growth and positioned Advanced Energy for future success," said Mr. Wasserman. "Together, we have delivered innovative products to our customers, provided a great place to work and professional opportunities for our employees and increased shareholder return. It has been my privilege to have led Advanced Energy during this unprecedented transformation and I look forward to working with our board and Steve to ensure a smooth transition. I am excited that we have attracted Steve to lead Advanced Energy, together with our proven management team, into the future."

"I am thrilled to be joining Advanced Energy at this exciting time, and am confident in the company's continued ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth," commented Steve Kelley. "I am honored to be succeeding Yuval as president & CEO, and want to thank Grant and the board for their trust in me to lead the company through this next chapter in its growth story."

Steve Kelley recently served for seven years as president & CEO of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) - Get Report, a leading semiconductor package and test company. Kelley led the financial transformation of Amkor by prioritizing strong revenue growth, efficiency gains and a culture of continuous quality improvement. Previously, Mr. Kelley held executive leadership roles of various businesses at companies including Cree, Texas Instruments and Philips Semiconductors, focusing primarily on the timely development of new products to grow revenue and profits. Mr. Kelley holds an SB ChE from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a JD from Santa Clara University. He will be based in Denver.

