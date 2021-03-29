Advanced Emissions Solutions Will Increase Prices On All Activated Carbon Products And Front-End Coal Additives

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), the parent company of ADA-ES, Inc. and ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC (collectively, "ADA"), today announced a price increase, effective April 1, 2021 or as contract terms permit, on all activated carbon products and front-end coal additives. The increase will vary from 10% to 15% depending on the specific product, grade, and application.

Throughout the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, our team has remained focused on continuing to meet the needs of our customers reliably and consistently. We have adapted our processes, improved our safety protocols, and worked closely to maintain a robust supply chain. These price increases have become necessary due to increases in raw material, transportation, and operational costs to produce and deliver our products. This price recovery is a necessary step to ensure the business remains in a strong position to continue reliably serving our customers.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, ("CarbPure"), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal ("RC") technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

