Advanced Drainage Systems To Participate In Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - Get Report ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cottrill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Morgan Stanley 6 th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Barbour and Mr. Cottrill will also participate in investor meetings at the conference.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

