Advanced Distribution Management System Market Value To Increase Over $ 2 Bn Between 2021-2025 | North America To Witness Maximum Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high implementation costs might hamper the market growth.
Advanced Distribution Management System Market: Component LandscapeBased on the segmentation by component, the market saw maximum growth in the software segment in 2020. The growth of the segment is driven by the growing importance of ADMS services and the rising adoption of analytics. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Advanced Distribution Management System Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region will present several growth opportunities for market vendors. The US is a key market for advanced distribution management system in North America.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Control Systems LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ETAP Operation Technology Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Analytics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Control Systems LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ETAP Operation Technology Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
