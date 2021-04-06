Advanced Cooling Technologies Introduces New Series Of Vapor Compression Cooler Air Conditioners For Enclosed Electronics Cabinets

LANCASTER, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) has introduced a series of high-performance Air Conditioners to their Enclosure Cooling product line. The high efficiency vapor-compression air conditioners provide 1,000-5,000W of cooling and are designed for easy, "plug-and-play" installation within existing control cabinets. Additionally, ACT has streamlined the ordering process offering web-based selection tools, online ordering, and quick-turn fulfillment.

As electronics' cabinets are becoming increasingly more challenging to cool, customers are seeking high power, sub-ambient cooling solutions they can rely on.

For More Information Visit: https://www.1-act.com/

"Customers continuously requested higher capacity air conditioners and we made the strategic decision to invest in the VCC product series," said Scott Garner, Vice President of Industrial Products Group, Advanced Cooling Technologies. "With this product expansion, we now have design options that meet the vast majority of our customers' power and environmental requirements."

The VCC series features several characteristics that are ideal for automation, utility, communications, and power electronics industries including:

High power capacity: 1,000 to 5,000 Watts models

IP 55 Seal for harsh environment applications

Adjustable cabinet air temperature setpoint from 20°C to 40°C

Convenient through-wall or cabinet door mounting

Competitive price points, starting at $1,150

In-Stock, ready to ship

"All of our Enclosure Cooling products are designed with our customers in mind. We pride ourselves on providing a broad range of highly effective products," added Devin Pellicone, Lead Engineer, Advanced Cooling Technologies.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc:Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle since 2003. We serve our customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Calibration Equipment. With the expertise of an industry leader and the agility of a small company, we specialize in providing performance and cost-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

Media Resources:

Sealed Enclosure Cooling Information https://www.1-act.com/markets/enclosure-cooling/

Product Information https://www.1-act.com/enclosure-cooling/act-vcc-vapor-compression-air-conditioners/

Online Ordering https://www.1-act.com/product-category/act-vcc-vapor-compression-air-conditioners/

Media Contact: Megan Ulrich, 717-295-6061, megan.ulrich@1-act.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-cooling-technologies-introduces-new-series-of-vapor-compression-cooler-air-conditioners-for-enclosed-electronics-cabinets-301262458.html

SOURCE Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.