Advanced Container Technologies Offers Customized Packaging For Companies Looking To Launch Or Build Brands In The Cannabis And CBD Sectors

Company's complaint packaging solutions and proprietary containers can create powerful brands

CORONA, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced its customizable packaging solutions provide the foundation that allows cannabis and CBD companies to create beautiful brands at an affordable price.

The company offers a variety of packaging solutions, including complaint odor-proof vacuum sealable storage and exit bags, and the patented Medtainer - an air-tight, moisture-proof container manufactured with FDA-approved medical grade plastics, and a unique built-in grinder.

Some of the company's most popular products are its packaging solutions for pre-rolls.

According to an article in MJBizDaily, sales of cannabis pre-rolls surged nearly 50% last year in key recreational markets.

"Pre-rolls have become the second-fastest-growing product category as cannabis consumers shop for value products and enjoy the convenience of the prepackaged good," according to the publication. In Washington State alone, pre-roll sales increased by 47.1% from $640.1 million in 2019 to $941.6 million in 2020.

"Pre-rolls can also be a great way for consumers to try out a new strain and, if it works, come back for a higher quantity such as an eighth or more," the article stated.

"It's less commitment," one industry-insider said. "It's like buying a slice of cake versus buying a whole cake."

Jim Belushi, the film and television actor who recently started a cannabis business, said that at Belushi's Farm in southern Oregon, pre-rolls make up about 35% of the company's revenue.

"Since the pandemic, our joint sales have jumped almost 22% since this time last year," Belushi said. He added that the company rolled a quarter of a million joints in 2020.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said the company is now providing customized pre-roll packaging to cannabis and CBD businesses throughout the nation.

"I think the growth of this sector took everyone by surprise," Heldoorn commented. "Fortunately, we invested in inventory back when prices were lower, and have built out an infrastructure to allow us to accommodate almost any size order," he added. "So today, we can supply quality custom packaging solutions to everyone from start-ups to large MSOs with intensive logistical requirements."

And while there will always be the people who walk into a dispensary and already know what they want — many people are still adjusting to the new cannabis market, even in states where it has been legal for several years.

And for those people especially, packaging matters. When a customer is looking at two or more similar products for the first time, often the product with the best packaging wins.

For more information on how to grow your cannabis or CBD business with quality customized packaging, contact Advanced Container Technologies, at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling medical grade containers and packaging systems; as well as other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags and lighters; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:(951) 381-2555info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Investor Relations:Stuart SmithSmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.512-267-2430ssmith@smallcapvoice.com