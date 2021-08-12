Advanced Container Technologies Now Offers Full Spectrum Lighting Systems From GP Solutions

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that it is now offering the innovative Full Spectrum LED Light Barfrom GP Solutions. The Light Bar is designed for indoor use and is ideal for growing robust leafy greens, herbs, and other cash crops.

The lighting system comes standard in GP Solutions' GrowPods - the automated, controlled environment indoor micro-farm. Now, for the first time, anyone can purchase this state-of-the-art lighting system and give their growing environment a powerful boost.

The Full Spectrum LED Light Baris a 30-Watt, 4-foot LED lighting system that offers a greater range of visible and non-visible light for maximum growth. The system uses 220v single phase electricity and is daisy chainable up to 8 units.

"As a leader in indoor automated grow systems, we are proud to now offer one of our key components to successful and robust growth cycles," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "Now everyone, from individual growers to corporations, can use the same premium lighting setup we designed for GrowPods, and enjoy rapid growth and rewarding harvests."

GrowPods are designed and built by GP Solutions . The automated micro-farm allows individuals, businesses and organizations to grow year-round in any climate with outstanding results.

GrowPods provide efficient power and water usage, and the controlled environment eliminates the need for pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals - producing healthier, premium quality flowers, herbs and vegetables.

Advanced Container Technologies (ACTX), is the leading distributor of GrowPods, and has exclusive rights to market GrowPods as well as other products from GP Solutions within specific sectors.

For more information on GrowPodsand the Full Spectrum LED Light Bar, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies, at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Or GP Solutions, at: (951) 549-9490or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-now-offers-full-spectrum-lighting-systems-from-gp-solutions-301354103.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.