CLARE, Mich., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts (ABC) announced the appointment of Randy Moore to its Technical Advisory Board. Randy Moore brings over 30 years of diverse experience in such fields as aerospace, defense, medical and the energy industry. In his current role as CEO at AESir Technologies, Randy is leading the effort to develop revolutionary, high performance batteries that are safe and environmentally responsible.

Randy's experience in battery chemistries, like Nickel-Zinc, can help push ABC's technology into the next generation.

Bob Galyen, Chairman of ABC's Technology Advisory board stated "I am pleased to add Randy to our advisory board for Advanced Battery Concepts. His desire to achieve excellence in performance technology driven industries will be a great asset to ABC." Dr. Edward Shaffer, CEO and Founder of ABC also had this to say, "Advanced Battery Concepts' GreenSeal® Technology is a revolutionary advancement for lead batteries. Even better, the technology has further potential in the storage industry using other chemistries. Randy's broad experience in other battery chemistries, particularly Nickel-Zinc, can help push ABC's technology into the next generation."

Randy Moore joins the technical advisory board's other members which encompass broad expertise in lead batteries, flow batteries, vehicle electrification, and grid energy.

About Advanced Battery Concepts

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Center in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.

