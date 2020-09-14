Advance Ohio Matches Advertising Investments Of Clients Through 2021

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The experience of the past months powered Advance Ohio's development of a matching grant program for advertisers through the summer of 2020. From June through August, hundreds of businesses took advantage of the matching grant. Today it was announced that matching advertising will be available through 2021.

Our northeast Ohio team shares the community's sense of hope as we return to school, adjust our expectations, and look ahead to the holiday season. Businesses will most certainly face a changed community landscape with unique challenges through the fall and winter. "Our community continues to need our support. At The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, we must rise to the challenge to be partners in every sense: offering proven strategies, support through uncertainty, and a helping hand for advertisers growing their business with us," said Advance Ohio's Regional President, Brad Harmon. "We have a deep responsibility to our communities to find creative ways to support their evolving needs, and these matching grants can help at a time when it is needed most."

While the summer program, offered from June through August, 2020, included a 1:1 match on qualifying advertising, this new program provides a tiered approach, with increasing benefits over time. Information can be found at www.advanceohiocares.com or through a sales representative of The Plain Dealer or Cleveland.com.

Advance Ohio is a dynamic media company that operates cleveland.com, the #1 source of news and information in the state, and Sun News, one of the largest AAM-audited paid weekly chains in the USA. We are responsible for all multimedia ad sales for The Plain Dealer, Sun News, and cleveland.com and are the leading consumer engagement experts in Ohio. Our mission is to tell stories that inspire, engage, and drive change. High-quality journalism and storytelling is at the heart of what we do.

Read Today's News | Subscribe to Daily Newsletters

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advance-ohio-matches-advertising-investments-of-clients-through-2021-301128192.html

SOURCE Advance Ohio