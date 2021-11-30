Advance Auto Parts Raises Nearly $1.7 Million In Support Of The American Heart Association®

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - Get Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Report, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced it has raised nearly $1.7 million in support of the American Heart Association's "Life is Why" campaign. The achievement makes Advance Auto Parts one of the nation's largest corporate fundraisers for the American Heart Association.

The record-setting amount represents a 21% increase over 2020. Company efforts included fundraising at more than 5,700 Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as team member participation in the 2021 Triangle (NC) Heart Walk and individual donations.

"We had a record fundraising year for the American Heart Association in 2020 in what we thought was the height of a pandemic. To set another record this year, still in pandemic conditions says a lot about our Advance Auto Parts team members and customers. As a company and as individuals, we are proud to contribute to the American Heart Association's work to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and fund research that will enable us all to live longer, healthier lives," said Tom Greco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts. "We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our customers and our team members. None of this would be possible without them."

Proceeds from the campaign will go toward innovative research and lifesaving tools and information needed to improve cardiovascular health for millions of Americans at a time when it is needed most. According to the AHA, recent studies suggest many COVID-19 survivors experience some type of heart damage, even if they didn't have underlying heart disease and weren't sick enough to be hospitalized, increasing the potential for heart failure in the future.

"Investing in community health and lifesaving research is vital, especially for people who are managing chronic conditions like heart disease and stroke," said Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association. "We are so appreciative of the Advance Auto Parts team for their incredible support of our mission through the Life Is Why campaign helping fund research and providing lifesaving CPR training for our communities to live healthier, longer lives."

