Advance Auto Parts Announces Departure Of Chief Accounting Officer To Assume The Role Of Chief Financial Officer At A Public Company

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - Get Report, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced Andrew Page, senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer (CAO), is leaving Advance to pursue his career goal of being a chief financial officer, effective April 9, 2021.

"I want to thank Andrew for his leadership and contributions to Advance over the past two years," said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. "Andrew has improved capabilities within our accounting function, built a talented team and led several important initiatives that will positively impact the company for years to come. In addition, Andrew has made meaningful contributions helping to further our diversity and inclusion agenda, which is critical to the long term success of Advance. Champion Inclusion is one of our core cultural beliefs and will continue to be a source of competitive advantage for Advance. In that spirit, we wish Andrew the very best as he takes on his new role."

Advance has commenced a formal search for a new CAO. In the interim, Jeff Shepherd, chief financial officer of Advance, will assume the CAO responsibilities.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

