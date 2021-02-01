Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates For Q4 And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Publication Of Investor Presentation

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens...

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - Get Report, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company's website ( ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

Additionally, Advance announces that it will publish an updated investor presentation and host a virtual strategy update for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer, and Jeff Shepherd, executive vice president and chief financial officer will discuss the company's progress on its strategic initiatives and long-term goals. Additional details on this event will be provided at a later date.

