Aduro® Recognized As Top 6 Most Equitable Workplaces In Washington

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro, a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions, has been ranked the 6 th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal in their special report conducted by GEN (Gender Equity Now).

Aduro is passionate about building a culture of belonging — a place where people feel welcomed, have equal opportunity and are accepted for their strengths, flaws and uniqueness. A culture of humanity that is built on trust and curiosity creates psychological safety and offers opportunities for open dialogue and continuous learning.

"This award is validation that we're moving in the right direction, which is encouraging, but we also know that the work doesn't stop here and that we need to continue to take the appropriate steps to continue to grow as an organization." - KayCee Perron, Director of People Development

Aduro's initiatives around creating a more equitable workplace:

DE&I Coalition - an internal resource group at Aduro raising awareness and fostering belonging in the workplace.

DE&I Strategy Council - representatives from across the company developing Aduro's point of view and a strategic plan around initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Belonging Index™ ­- this proprietary survey tool is used to measure and assess how inclusive, diverse and equitable employees feel the workplace environment and policies currently are.

Updated Hiring Policies - ensures neutral language, diverse hiring teams and upgraded applicant tracking software to provide a more diverse reach of applicants.

Leadership Training - centered around developing psychological safety, recognizing individual biases and company policies of behavior that may cause inequity.

Company-wide Implicit Bias Workshops - workshops to help all employees understand what implicit bias is, how it shows up in their lives and at work and what we can do to improve.

Equity in Executive Roles - implementing salary benchmarking and bonus plans based on company and key performance indicators, utilizing recruiters to attract a broader range of applicants to top-level roles, and mentoring employees to prepare them for executive roles.

PSBJ leveraged The GEN Index to provide a standardized measurement of workplace equity. Employees were given an anonymous survey to rate their employer's commitment to a fair and equitable workplace. GEN then evaluated the companies according to standards of excellence across five tenets of workplace culture: bias neutrality, employee resonance, accessibility, gender perception gap and visible advocacy.

About AduroAduro is a Human Performance company — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace through expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in an inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people.

