Adult Vibrator Market In Personal Products Industry | Technavio

The adult vibrator market is poised to grow by USD 5.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal products industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, the sales of sex toys in New Zealand tripled since the announcement of lockdown by the government. Similarly, the demand for sexual enhancement products surged significantly in Europe with the imposition of lockdowns in 2020. The market demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Adult Vibrator Market Analysis Report by Product (Dual-purpose vibrators, Insertion vibrators, and External vibrators), Distribution Channel (Online and Retail outlets and specialty stores), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the paradigm shift in the perception of sex toys. In addition, the rise in disposable income is anticipated to boost the growth of the adult vibrator market.

Homosexuality and BDSM were earlier considered taboo subjects in many cultures. However, with the increased awareness and the rising penetration of pornographic videos, the perception of sex toys has changed drastically over the years. This is strengthening the demand for adult vibrators in the market. Besides, the growing acceptance of sex toys is encouraging vendors to integrate video game technology and virtual reality in sex toys, which is attracting significant investments. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global adult vibrator market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Adult Vibrator Companies: Ann Summers Ltd.The company offers adult vibrators such as Realistic Rotating Rampant Rabbit, Thrusting G-Spot Rampant Rabbit, Rechargeable Power Wand Massager, Slim G-Spot Vibrator, and others.

Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.The company offers a wide range of adult vibrators such as John, Baron, Orochi, and others.

California Exotic Novelties LLCThe company offers adult vibrators such as Utopia Pleasure Bullet Vibrator with Wired Remote Control, Utopia Pleasurizer Vibrator, The Original Butterfly Kiss, and others.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.The company offers adult vibrators such as Willa, Vibrating bullet, Pulse, and other products.

CraveThe company offers products such as Duet pro, Vesper, Wink, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adult Vibrator Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Dual-purpose vibrators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Insertion vibrators - size and forecast 2020-2025

External vibrators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Adult Vibrator Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail outlets and specialty stores - size and forecast 2020-2025

Adult Vibrator Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Adult Vibrator Market in US - Adult vibrator market in the US is segmented by product (insertion vibrator, dual-purpose vibrator, and external vibrator) and distribution channel (online, adult stores, retailers, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Female Sex Toys Market - Global female sex toys market is segmented by distribution channel (retail outlets and specialty stores and online stores) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/adult-vibrator-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/adult-vibratormarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adult-vibrator-market-in-personal-products-industry--technavio-301323703.html

SOURCE Technavio