ADTRAN Triples Application Power Of Mosaic One

ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN) - Get Report, the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced it is furthering its leadership in cloud-delivered SaaS applications by expanding Mosaic One for network monetization and service optimization. Three intelligent applications are now available in Mosaic One, each specifically designed for either marketing, customer success or operations teams. The expansion increases ADTRAN's capabilities as an end-to-end fiber broadband solutions provider and further helps any type of service provider increase competitiveness and create new revenue streams.

Mosaic One correlates network events and insights to provide service providers with unique perspectives into subscribers' usage behavior and devices. The new applications enable carriers, regional service providers, altnets and utilities to benefit from cloud-delivered SaaS capabilities that are uniquely designed for their specific teams:

Mosaic One Promote: Marketers can boost ARPU and minimize churn by precisely targeting subscribers with the right offers at the right time on email, mobile and/or social channels.

Mosaic One Care: Customer success teams can troubleshoot subscribers' broadband connections end to end from the access network all the way down to end users' handheld devices, TVs or laptops, with all the necessary information available to them in seconds, providing premium customer experiences.

Mosaic One Operate: Operations teams can proactively increase uptime, plan capacity and minimize truck roll costs with plug-n-play provisioning capabilities.

"Mosaic One allows us to offer differentiated services across our residential and business broadband services," said Joey Garner, Executive Vice President at TEC. "It enables us to leverage subscriber intelligence to create premium managed Wi-Fi offerings and better serve our customers."

"The expansion of Mosaic One is a testament to our long-term vision of empowering service providers to deliver amazing broadband experiences," said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. "These new applications expand our end-to-end broadband access solutions offer, making it a complete suite of tools not available anywhere else in the market."

To learn more about Mosaic One and its new applications, please visit adtran.com/Mosaic-One.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005113/en/