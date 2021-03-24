Adtalem Medical Schools Address Critical Healthcare Workforce Shortages And Disparities With Influx Of New Physicians

As the nation's demand for physicians grows faster than the supply — with an estimated shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 1 — Adtalem Global Education's (NYSE: ATGE) medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC)...

As the nation's demand for physicians grows faster than the supply — with an estimated shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 1 — Adtalem Global Education's (ATGE) - Get Report medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), are helping fill critical shortages and bridge health disparities. A combined 856 AUC and RUSM graduates will enter residency programs this summer in 41 states following initial results from the U.S. National Resident Matching Program's 2021 Main Residency Match as of March 23, 2021.

According to recent data, AUC and RUSM combined contribute 2.5 times more physicians than the next largest U.S. medical school. They are also working to diversify the physician pipeline, graduating more Black physicians than any other U.S. medical school. In the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 90% of all U.S. medical schools graduated 20 or less Black physicians a year 2, while out of the AUC and RUSM graduates who matched this year, 103 identify as Black/African American. This is critical in addressing health disparities, as studies demonstrate that patients of color often receive better care and health outcomes when paired with a physician of the same race 3.

"As our graduates take the next step in their medical education journey and go on to serve their communities, I applaud them for their resiliency and dedication in achieving this incredible milestone during these challenging and unprecedented times," said Adtalem Global Education's chairman and CEO, Lisa Wardell. "Superior student outcomes like these are a testament to the quality of our programs and keep us steadfast in our mission to expand access to education; especially for the many underserved students who otherwise would not have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. As we continue to scale a highly diverse workforce of healthcare professionals for our employer partners, our ability to create a tangible social impact — by addressing both the physician shortage and health inequities — remains unparalleled in the industry."

At AUC, 300 graduates matched, with 97 matching into primary care residencies, where the physician shortage is projected to be most severe. In fact, more than 57% of AUC graduates have gone on to work in primary care. Additionally, 173 of the 556 RUSM graduates who matched this year will pursue residencies in primary care, helping to address a projected shortage of 55,200 primary care physicians over the next decade 4. Adtalem's medical school graduates, with a combined network of more than 22,000 alumni practicing in all 50 states, often practice in low-income, rural, or health professional shortage areas at significantly higher rates than other U.S. MD and DO graduates, making a direct impact where it is needed most.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Report, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC's mission is to train tomorrow's physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 7,000 graduates. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today's globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu and follow AUC on Twitter ( @aucmed), Instagram ( @aucmed_edu) and Facebook ( @aucmed).

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Report, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 15,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter ( @RossMedSchool), Instagram ( @rossmedschool) and Facebook ( @RossMedSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow on Twitter ( @adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

1 https://www.aamc.org/news-insights/press-releases/new-aamc-report-confirms-growing-physician-shortage

2 https://www.aamc.org/data-reports/students-residents/interactive-data/2020-facts-enrollment-graduates-and-md-phd-data

3 https://macyfoundation.org/news-and-commentary/why-we-need-more-hispanic-doctors

4 https://www.aamc.org/news-insights/press-releases/new-aamc-report-confirms-growing-physician-shortage

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005701/en/