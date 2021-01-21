Adtalem Issues Statement

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Report, a leading workforce solutions provider, today issued the following statement related to a letter issued by Engine Capital LP (together with its affiliates, "Engine") and Hawk Ridge Partners LP (together with its affiliates, "Hawk Ridge"):

Adtalem is committed to maintaining an active dialogue with its shareholders and welcomes feedback that may advance the goal of enhancing value for all shareholders. Members of Adtalem's Board of Directors and management team have met with representatives of Engine and Hawk Ridge on numerous occasions in recent weeks. The company will consider Engine's and Hawk Ridge's views in due course and looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue.

Adtalem is focused on executing its long-term growth strategy to create a leading workforce solutions provider through strategic investments and the streamlining of its portfolio. In line with this strategy and to meet the needs of an evolving market, the company divested DeVry University and Carrington College in 2018 and Adtalem Brazil in 2020. In addition, in 2020 the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Walden University, a leading online healthcare education provider. With the addition of Walden University, Adtalem will have an even greater ability to broaden access to high-quality education for students through an unmatched depth and breadth of online, on-campus and hybrid educational offerings and clinical partnerships.

"We remain focused on executing our leading workforce solutions provider strategy and expanding our portfolio in high growth areas while divesting those businesses that were not aligned with our long-term growth strategy. We continue to prioritize creating long-term shareholder value and amplifying our social impact on our students, employer partners and the communities that we serve," said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem.

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

