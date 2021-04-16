AdsWizz Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Podcast Downloads

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdsWizz, the global leader in digital audio and podcast technology solutions, has reached the milestone of over 1 billion monthly downloads from its audio platform. The platform, which is used by leading media companies and podcast publishers including NPR, The New York Times, NBCUniversal News Group, American Public Media, Stitcher, PodcastOne, WNYC Studios, and Rogers Sports & Media in Canada, combines publishing tools and audience analytics from its Simplecast product with its award-winning suite of monetization products and services.

The company's tech powers the four most-listened-to podcasts in the US: The Daily from The New York Times; NPR News Now from NPR; Up First from NPR; and Dateline NBC from NBCUniversal News Group. The platform also powers successful shows from Dax Shepard (Armchair Umbrella network), Kate Hudson (Sibling Revelry), and Anna Faris (Unqualified).

AdsWizz offers a full suite of monetization options for enterprise podcasters. They can utilize AdsWizz campaign management platform, AdsWizz AudioServe for their direct sales teams; they can place their podcasts into AdsWizz Podcast Marketplace (PodWave); or they can tap into the power and breadth of the sales teams of Pandora, Stitcher, and others to monetize their podcasts. SiriusXM acquired Stitcher and Simplecast last year. AdsWizz is wholly owned by SiriusXM and operates independently; Simplecast operations are now a part of AdsWizz.

AdsWizz innovation includes the proprietary AdsWizz PodScribe Contextual Targeting Solution, introduced over two years ago, which delivers brand safety and brand suitability for podcast advertisers. AdsWizz meets the needs of today's podcast publishers with industry standard capabilities including, dynamic host read ads, targeting by genre and show, and ad-free feeds for premium publishers. The platform also has advanced programmatic capabilities and allows for the automation of host read ads, enabling podcast publishers to grow and scale as the podcast industry explodes. AdsWizz innovation in digital audio and podcasting was recently recognized when it was awarded "Most Innovative Technology Platform" by Digiday in January of 2021.

"Podcast publishers need solutions that meet the needs of today's growing podcast market, as well as more sophisticated capabilities that can adjust to the changing complexities and growing demand of the future," said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. "We have made a strong commitment to help publishers stay one step ahead of the market, and provide innovative technology so they have one less thing to worry about."

Simplecast, which is now part of the AdsWizz podcast offering, is the premier stand-alone publishing and analytics solution for new and growing independent podcasters, and is expected to offer integrated monetization tools for those publishers later this year. Simplecast was recently rated as " The Best Podcast Hosting Service " by Sonics Podcasts in March of 2021.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising and podcast ecosystem. AdsWizz is the underlying monetization solution for well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide. Through dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic platforms, and innovative audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers for digital audio and podcast advertising, and offers industry leading podcast publishing and analytics via Simplecast. AdsWizz is owned by SiriusXM, and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a Technology Development Hub in Bucharest, Romania.

