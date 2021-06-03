Adriatic Bank Announces Launch Of Investment Banking Division

PODGORICA, Montenegro, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the license granted by the Montenegro Security Exchange Commission to provide investment services and perform investing activities, Adriatic Bank has announced the anticipated opening of its investment banking division. Among the services offered in the new division: investment consulting, transferring of funds to a varied range of investment venues, executing trading orders on markets, investment portfolio management, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce this new venture we have set upon," commented Adriatic Bank's CEO, Mr. Djordje Lukic. "We have spent months recruiting the most trusted names in the field, to ensure our clients get nothing but top-notch service. We invite all of our clients to set up a meeting with one of our experts, to see how our team of professionals can help them take their investment portfolio to the next level."

Investing with a trustworthy bank

In compliance with article 26 of the Capital Market Law, Adriatic Bank has been granted full permission to deliver the services above effective immediately. Furthermore, the bank has also been authorized to provide additional related services, such as granting loans and credit for investment purposes, foreign currency business services linked to investments, holding and handling financial instruments on behalf of its clients, and more.

"Not only can I promise our partner clients that they will receive the highest standard of investment services, they will also get it for the most competitive rates in the market today'', added Mr. Lukic. "Our belief as a financial institution has always been that our development process must be a direct result of our clients being able to fulfill themselves. That's the path we've walked upon from the day of our establishment, and that is not going to change in the future. Once again, I would like to thank our clients for choosing to work with us."

About Adriatic Bank

Established in 2016, Adriatic Bank continues to strive towards being one of the leading financial institutions in Montenegro, providing a full specter of services to its clients. As a universal commercial bank, Adriatic Bank provides a wide range of retail and corporate banking products and services. All clients can perform actions at the bank's branch in Podgorica, as well as through the bank's website and its unique mobile app . Among the services offered: Credit and debit card distribution, housing and car loans, savings accounts and money exchange services.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adriatic-bank-announces-launch-of-investment-banking-division-301304353.html

SOURCE Adriatic Bank