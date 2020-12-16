Adriana's Insurance Santa Tour Rolls Out This Week To Help 2,500 Kids And Their Families With A Toy Giveaway, Pictures With Santa, Goodie Bags, $400 Gift Cards For Groceries And More - All In A Contactless, Drive-Thru Experience

Adriana's Insurance, partners with top Hispanic brands and city officials to make the 10th annual "Santa Tour" a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru experience and bring joy to 2,500 kids and their families this holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adriana 's Insurance, in partnership with Jarritos, Camaronazo, Ibarra Chocolate, D 'Gari Gelatin, and with the support of LA city officials and police, has designed a holiday drive-thru experience in consideration of all COVID-19 health precautions. The 10th annual "Santa Tour" promises to bring much needed support and joy this holiday season by giving away 2,500 toys and hosting 5 unforgettable drive-thru events in the heart of Los Angeles.

A "Santa Tour 2020" Drive-Thru event, will consist of holiday characters and stilt walkers waiving while you cruise by, a picture with Santa - in the safety of your vehicle, a toy for each kid and 2 goodie bags per car. One family (per event) will get a "golden ticket" good for a $400 gift card for groceries and other surprises. All this, contactless and from the safety of your vehicle.

Adriana 's Insurance is a socially responsible company that goes to great lengths to support and give back to the community. Their firm resolution has helped pave the way for their success and allowed them strong growth as a business for over 30 years.

"As a brand, Adriana 's Insurance has always been committed to living our core values, this includes giving back to our communities. This year, with the support of our partners and city officials, we will be having our very first Santa Tour drive-thru with lots of fun for the whole family, but more importantly to our children," said Adriana Gallardo, CEO.

About Adriana 's Insurance

Adriana 's Insurance, the largest insurance brokerage with over 30 years of experience in Southern California, has been helping individuals, families and businesses find insurance policies with more savings and no contracts. Adriana 's Insurance is the fastest growing insurance services agency in all of California with more than 40 offices throughout Southern California.

