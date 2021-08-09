Adrian Paraschiv, MD, FACP, FHM Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Paraschiv, MD, FACP, FHM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Internist and Hospitalist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment of his commitment to providing quality healthcare services.

Dr. Paraschiv is a board-certified Internist and Administrator at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. He has over two decades of experience in Internal Medicine, managing common and complex diseases. His practice promotes the overall well-being of patients needing internal medical care in a hospital setting.

Alongside his medical work, Dr. Paraschiv operates in an administrative capacity as the Garnet Health Doctors Hospitalist Division's Associate Program Director. He is also the Director of Clinical Informatics. Dr. Paraschiv is certified as the Epic physician builder in analytics, information technology, and improved documentation. The Garnet Health Medical Center is a non-profit boasting state-of-the-art technology to improve the community's health by providing exceptional health care.

Areas of Dr. Paraschiv's expertise include hospital diagnosis and management of acute internal medicine disorders, heart failure, coronary artery disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, liver disorders, and stroke.

He began his 24-year career in the health field in 1994. Dr. Paraschiv graduated with a BS in mathematics and physics and an MD from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Timișoara in România in 1994. After moving to the United States, he entered an internship at New York Methodist Hospital in 2000. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center in 2002. He has practiced Medicine in New Jersey and currently practices in New York.

Dr. Paraschiv wrote brief abstracts about his internist work and clinical informatics. His papers discuss effects of renal transplant in patients with heart failure, anticoagulation in stroke patients, and efficient use of EMR in deep venous thrombosis prophylaxis.

To maintain fellowship status over his long-spanning career, Dr. Paraschiv is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Fellow of the Society of Hospital Medicine, and a Member of the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians. Honors and awards for his exceptional work include Physician Leadership Award, Physician Champion for Quality Award, and the Grateful Patient Award.

He enjoys volunteering, doing charitable work, skiing, and playing soccer during his spare time. He is married to Mrs. Diana Paraschiv, MD, and has two children.

He would like to dedicate this recognition to honor his previous partner and colleague Diane Spagnoli-Pine, MD.

