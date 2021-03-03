ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office Appoints Its Own Consumer Representative

Greg Basham named to Board as new voice for consumer-friendly innovation TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office (ADRBO) has named Greg Basham as the first designated Consumer Representative Director.

Greg Basham named to Board as new voice for consumer-friendly innovation

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office (ADRBO) has named Greg Basham as the first designated Consumer Representative Director. Basham brings to the Board of Directors his wealth of experience in consumer fairness and managing complaints and government/corporate relations.

In addition to serving as a voice for consumers on the Board, Basham will promote consumer-friendly innovation at the Banking Ombuds Office to continually improve service and processes.

Basham brings long and impressive experience, including representing consumers at a national complaint arbitration program and strategic planning for a national not-for-profit consumers' organization, as well as previous experience in Ombudsman investigations and customer fairness in complaints procedures.

"Basham will be a strong advocate for fairness," says Britt Warlop, ADRBO Ombudsman. "Having worked for many years in organizations where consumers didn't always think things went right, he understands how important it is to ensure that consumers know they are heard, fairly and impartially."

"I am excited to join the ADRBO board at a time when the office is taking significant steps to enhance its investigative effectiveness. ADRBO is always working to improve training, accountability, and ever-better interactions with consumers and general communications," Basham says.

ADRBO is an External Complaints Body approved by Canada's Department of Finance. Its mandate is to serve the public good. ADRBO seeks to exceed its requirements for efficient and effective complaint resolution during these difficult times and for the future, including fulfilling recommendations made last year in a review of external complaints bodies by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

In the past year, ADRBO has sped up file processing time by 29 per cent, with 42 per cent of investigative reports in consumers' favour. ADRBO has also been changing its policies and processes in other ways to be more consumer-friendly.

SOURCE Eon Communications and Research