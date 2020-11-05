ADP Partners With ZipRecruiter To Help Businesses Improve Recruiting Efficiency

ZipRecruiter is now available in the ADP Workforce Now® Recruitment module, making it faster and easier than ever for businesses to reach over 30 million job seekers across the U.S.[1]

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than ever, businesses need to be able to source the right talent with limited resources so they can adapt, recover, and grow. That is why ADP®, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is deepening its integration with ZipRecruiter®, the fastest-growing online employment marketplace 2 and #1-rated job search app. 3

ADP is the first HCM provider to make ZipRecruiter available directly to customers through its online platform. ZipRecruiter is now seamlessly embedded within ADP Workforce Now Recruitment, giving recruiters access to more qualified candidates and to intelligent tools that identify the best candidates for their roles.

"ADP is proud to deepen our relationship with ZipRecruiter. Over the past few years, we have helped tens of thousands of our shared customers find and hire the right candidates quickly," said Laura Brown, president, major account services and ADP Canada. "Further integration will provide a strong return on investment for clients, continuing to lift ADP above competitors through unmatched data and intelligent technology."

"ZipRecruiter is excited to provide a strong, reliable and streamlined solution for ADP's customers at an especially challenging time in the economy," said Ian Siegel, Co-Founder & CEO at ZipRecruiter. "ZipRecruiter's tools are flexible, efficient, and easy, and free up time so that businesses can focus on adapting to changing business needs, innovating, and achieving their goals."

The integration includes several key features:

Tools to help businesses find quality candidates faster:

Businesses will be able to distribute their jobs across 100+ job sites and reach over 30 million job seekers a month via mobile and web. 1



Businesses will be able to use ZipRecruiter's sponsored job posts to receive ten times more applicants, on average, than organic job posts typically do. 4 Four out of five employers who post on ZipRecruiter receive a quality candidate within the first day.



ZipRecruiter's industry-leading, smart-matching technology actively identifies qualified candidates and invites them to apply.

Ease and flexibility:

Job slots are flexible, allowing employers to easily swap a new job into a job slot or pause a search and activate it later.



If employers need to sponsor more jobs, they will be able to purchase additional sponsored job slots through the ADP Workforce Now Recruitment Module in 2021.



Employers who want to boost visibility of their jobs can purchase Traffic Boost within the Recruitment Module to drive additional applications in 2021.

Seamless integration with ADP Workforce Now:

Employers receive applications from candidates in real-time and view them directly in the ADP Workforce Now Recruitment module, eliminating complicated workflows, implementation time, and budget management.



One-Click apply ensures companies don't miss out on top talent due to lengthy applications. With ZipApply, candidates can apply to jobs with just one click.

The integration is also complemented by new embedded recruitment capabilities powered by ADP® DataCloud, an award-winning people analytics and benchmarking platform that provides clients with in-depth workforce and business insights to enable critical HR decisions. These embedded intelligence capabilities are designed to help reduce time to fill and increase offer conversion rate. The first of these new intelligent features for recruitment is Profile Relevancy, a tool to help score, assess and match candidates that are the best fit for a job opening. The machine learning model is trained on 30M+ resumes and 5M+job postings to evaluate the skills, experience, and education fit across applications to bubble up the best candidates for recruiters.

Joining Profile Relevancy are ADP's Compensation Benchmarks, which provides industry and geographic-level compensation data when creating job requisitions for guided, in-line decision making utilizing insights from over 90M unique employees and over 740k companies. Compensation Benchmarks help ensure confidence when making competitive job offers in a dynamic market.

ZipRecruiter's smart matching technology and one-click ZipApply is currently available via ADP Workforce Now v24. To learn more about the full benefits that ADP and ZipRecruiter have to offer, please visit this link.

About ADP (NASDAQ - ADP) Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

About ZipRecruiter ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that uses smart matching technology to actively connect millions of employers and job seekers. Since its inception in 2010, ZipRecruiter has helped over 2.3 million businesses of all sizes (from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies) find great candidates. Reaching over 30 million job seekers each month 1, ZipRecruiter is the #1 Rated Job Search App on iOS and Android 3 and is Rated #1 by Employers. 5

1ZipRecruiter Internal Data, March 2018 2Source: SimilarWeb Market Intelligence Platform. Fastest growing brand defined by number of unique & total visitors. Results shown are from December 2018 to December 2019 for individual domains of ZipRecruiter.com, Monster.com, Glassdoor.com, CareerBuilder.com, LinkedIn.com, and Indeed.com and not for parent companies, subsidiary sites, partner sites or subchannels. 3On iOS and Android, MobileAction data, 2019 4ZipRecruiter internal data, average based on Jan.1 to Dec. 31 2019, based on applications received within the first 30 days of jobs being posted. Sponsored jobs refer to ZipApply jobs that are not pay for performance. 5Based on Trustpilot ratings of hiring sites with over 2,000 reviews.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-partners-with-ziprecruiter-to-help-businesses-improve-recruiting-efficiency-301167308.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.