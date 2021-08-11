ADP Named To The 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named a Leading Inclusion Index Company in the 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index (formerly known as the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index), receiving recognition for its efforts to foster an inclusive workplace. This recognition comes on the heels of ADP earning a spot on Seramount's 2021 Global Inclusion Index, which was launched in May to assess global efforts.

"We are committed to creating workplaces where people can thrive as their authentic selves." - Bob Lockett, ADP

"One of our guiding beliefs at ADP is that each and every associate has the potential and power to positively impact our business and shape the innovative solutions and exceptional service we offer," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "Within ADP and within the world of work, we are committed to creating workplaces where people can thrive as their authentic selves and raise the bar on their possibilities."

Since 2017, Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) has helped organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation through its Inclusion Index. This year, 193 organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups - women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities. This year, questions on how organizations are addressing racism were included in the survey as well.

"The need to address inclusion in the workplace continues to be a priority for corporate America," said Katie Oertli Mooney, vice president of diversity best practices at Seramount. "Progress has been made, but we must remain steadfast in our efforts. We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their dedication and for putting in the necessary work to effect real, sustainable change."

In its commitment to create a culture of inclusion, ADP has programs and initiatives in place to recruit, retain and advance diverse talent. Since 2017, ADP President and CEO Carlos Rodriguez has been a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, which demonstrates leadership's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace. ADP offers business resource groups to support and connect associates, employs fair and equal hiring practices including diverse slates and interview panels, and proactively supports pay equity and diverse leadership representation. Additionally, to disrupt bias and drive inclusion, ADP trained its executives and hiring leaders on unconscious bias, inclusive leadership and allyship. During 2020, ADP also created an enterprise task force focused on hiring, development, promotion and pay retention for people of color.

In recognition of ADP's efforts, ADP also ranked eighth on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. To help organizations further their own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, ADP also offers a DEI toolkit with best practices, tools and resources.

See the 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index here. Learn more about ADP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by visiting https://sustainability.adp.com/diversity-and-inclusion.html.

