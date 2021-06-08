Adore Me Partners With Diamond-Certified, Grammy-nominated Artist Bebe Rexha On Summer Campaign To Promote Inclusivity

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, the body inclusive womenswear brand, has partnered with global superstar and 2x Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha to release the brand's first-ever celebrity campaign and accompanying capsule collection. With this campaign, Adore Me and Bebe Rexha encourage women around the world to spread body positivity, promote inclusion in all aspects of life, and become conscious shoppers for the planet and themselves.

The Summer campaign was inspired by Bebe Rexha's honest journey to body positivity. Bebe has always been powerful in delivering a message of both inclusivity and vulnerability through her music and voice. Similarly, Adore Me continues to be outspoken about inclusivity in the fashion industry while serving millions of customers with its inclusive lingerie that delivers all styles to all body types. With their common goal of making the world a more inclusive place, Adore Me and Bebe created a three-part capsule collection that celebrates confidence, encourages a strong alliance with the LGBTQ+ community, makes sustainable fashion attainable for all, and ensures that this will be a summer to remember.

In order to drive conversations around inclusivity, Adore Me teamed up with global social impact platform Brut. to create video content featuring Bebe Rexha and the campaign as a whole. Brut. is a social media first, video publisher that drives conversations for brands, artists, and talent partners from a different perspective — through a meaningful, values-driven lens that focuses on the topics that matter most to Millennials and Gen-Z audiences.

"I'm proud to work with Adore Me on this campaign because they love me for who I am, curves and all," said Bebe Rexha. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size. I've always admired Adore Me's dedication to making their customers feel more confident, comfortable and cute, so to be able to partner with the brand has been an incredible experience."

"This campaign is all about the confidence and energy that Bebe Rexha brings to the world through her music, style and voice," said Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Founder & CEO of Adore Me. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Bebe for a moment like this as she's complex, vulnerable, sexy, and unafraid to speak out — much like the Adore Me brand — which has made this partnership come about in a very authentic way."

The Adore Me x Bebe Rexha capsule collection, starting at $49.95, will include bras and lingerie in a variety of colors and styles, with a number of items that are made from sustainable materials, with sizes ranging from 30A to 46DDD and XS to 4X. Additional styles including the Alyshia Pride Bra will be available at a later date — with 100% of net proceeds to benefit the Ali Forney Center, an NYC-based nonprofit organization with a mission to protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

The first capsule from the Adore Me x Bebe Rexha three-part capsule collection is available today, June 8th, exclusively at AdoreMe.com/bebe-rexha-lingerie.

ABOUT ADORE ME

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand spanning numerous categories serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The firm is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service, a series of innovation-driven satellite brands, and an affordable sustainability model that seeks to make sustainable clothing available to all consumers.

ABOUT BRUT.

Brut is the leading values-driven global media organization and community in the world. With 20 billion global views across all platforms in 2020, Brut. is the top publisher in Europe and India and the fastest-growing digital media brand in the U.S., currently averaging over 2 Billion monthly views on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok and Snapchat. As a social first, video publisher, Brut. creates short form video content that drive conversations for brands, artists, and partners through a meaningful lens that focuses on the topics that matter to Gen Z and Millenials across the globe. With a community of over 300 million monthly viewers Brut. bridges the gap between awareness and impact.

ABOUT BEBE REXHA

Diamond-selling and two-time Grammy ®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her RIAA Platinum-certified debut album Expectations (released June 2018 on Warner Records) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash "Meant to Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified Diamond. "Meant to Be" held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, and won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards ® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Early in her career, Bebe won the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' Best Teen Songwriter Award, and then formally burst onto the scene when she wrote "The Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x Platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her 5x Platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with the Platinum single "I Got You"), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant to Be"). Now in 2020, Bebe has amassed almost 4 billion YouTube views and over 12 billion total global streams and counting. In conjunction with Grammy ® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy ®Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor and others. In May 2021, Bebe released her sophomore studio album, Better Mistakes, fearing the rising single, "Sacrifice."

