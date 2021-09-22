Adore Me Awarded #1 Digital Native Growth Brand In The U.S. By The NPD X CURVE Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the NPD Group's "NPD x Curve Excellence Awards" program, lingerie brand Adore Me was named the #1 Digital Native Growth Brand in the U.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the NPD Group's "NPD x Curve Excellence Awards" program, lingerie brand Adore Me was named the #1 Digital Native Growth Brand in the U.S., highlighting their exceptional work in an industry full of prominent and innovative labels.

"As a brand that's equal parts technology and fashion, we couldn't be more proud to be celebrated among the other star retailers," said Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Co-Founder & CEO of Adore Me. "Despite the tremendous hurdles that came with the pandemic, we saw exceptional growth over the past year—and we owe that to our amazing combination of tech, creation, supply chain, and many more teams across the company."

The winners of the 2021 Group x Curve Intimate Apparel Retail Performance Awards were presented on August 1st to the top-performing intimate apparel brands in the industry. All awards were driven by sales revenue during the 12 months ending May 2021.

About Adore MeFounded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

About The NPD Group, Inc.NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com . Follow NPD on Twitter: @npdgroup .

