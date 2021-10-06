Adorama Rental Company Partners With Samson Stages To Provide Full-Service "On-Set Tech Package" For Content Producers

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Rental Company, a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, today announced an exclusive partnership with Samson Stages, offering a full-service equipment and support package for productions taking place in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. As part of the partnership, Adorama Rental Co. will provide high-quality cinematography rental equipment for professional filmmakers and content creators shooting at Samson Studios.

Perfect for commercial, features, music videos, and episodic productions, and more, companies looking to film at Samson Studios will enjoy Adorama Rental Co.'s exclusive "On-Set Tech Package" to support their content production needs. In addition to equipment delivery directly to Samson Stages, Adorama Rental Co. will provide a dedicated technical specialist on-site for up to 2 hours to troubleshoot, help with check-in and make adjustments as needed for the shoot. With this service, Adorama Rental Co. serves as an extension of any production's arm, providing an innovative solution for their rental customers.

"Samson Stages is revolutionizing the Brooklyn production stage scene. Adorama Rental Company is proud to partner with them so that companies of all sizes can easily fulfill their production needs with high-quality gear and our technical expertise," says Glenn Kornfeld, President of Adorama Rental Company. "The partnership ensures clients using Samson's iconic studios experience a seamless, full-service support from Adorama Rental Company."

Key features of the ARC On-Set Tech Package include:

Guaranteed special rental rate with Adorama Rental Co. & Samson Stages

Delivery of high-end cinema gear to set at Samson Stages

Free dedicated on-site technical specialist from Adorama Rental Co. for a 2-hr check-in window

Expedited rental delivery & adjustments during check-in at no cost

Available at two locations in Brooklyn

Premier 17K sq ft Facility with top-tier amenities at Samson Stages for talent and crew

To kick off the partnership, Samson Stages and Adorama Rental Co. will host an October Gathering exclusive for the Video Consortium (VC) community at Samson Stages on October 7 th. The event will celebrate the global nonprofit network that supports, develops, and connects today's top emerging voices in video journalism and documentary film. To purchase tickets, VC members can visit the Eventbrite page.

To learn more about the Adorama Rental Company partnership with Samson Stages, visit https://www.adoramarentals.com/i/onsetsamson.

About Samson StagesFounded in 2020 by a couple of guys who just wanted to revolutionize the Brooklyn production stage scene, Samson Stages has become the place to go for high-end film production in the tristate area. With the flagship sound stage featuring 17,000 square feet of column free space and 20 feet of headroom and packed with the latest installations and gear, the stages can host just about any production from TV to music videos, commercial productions, fashion shoots and just about anything the creatives will imagine. Call us to discuss your next project or to visit the stages.

About Adorama Rental CompanyAdorama Rental Company (ARC) is a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, providing the creative community with the tools and services to achieve excellence. With two premier locations in New York City spanning over 25,000 square feet, Adorama Rental Co. offers a full-service rental experience with technical support across a deep catalogue of imaging technology that includes the latest cinema cameras and lenses, grip & electric, audio, laptops and computers.

About Adorama Inc.Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

