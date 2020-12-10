Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program

Focused on selling Draganfly drones and technology to existing customers in government, public safety and security

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Adorama Camera Inc. ("Adorama") has joined the Draganfly dealer program focusing on reselling Draganfly drones and technologies into their existing US government, public safety and security customer base.

Adorama is a camera, electronics and film equipment distributor that has been serving the public, private and governmental organizations since 1974.

Adorama has a strong service arm which provides end-to-end equipment and technology solutions focused on meeting the needs of public and private security requirements at the federal, state and local government levels.

"We are excited to offer Draganfly's drone and technology to our governmental, public safety and security customers," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO of Adorama. "Draganfly's drones and technology is developed and built in North America which is extremely important to our customer base."

"Adorama's long history, deep experience and critical mass provides a solid platform for the sales and support of Draganfly's North American based hardware and technology," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "Draganfly is looking forward to this partnership and the amazing synergies our companies have."

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com . For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact Arian Hopkins email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎information" ‎as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎"may", "will", "expect", "intend", ‎‎"estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar ‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. ‎Forward-‎‎‎looking statements ‎and information are ‎subject to various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of ‎which are beyond the ability of ‎the Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause the ‎Company's actual results, performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed ‎based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not ‎limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of ‎epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel ‎coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations ‎and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, ‎the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the ‎general ‎‎‎‎securities ‎markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎‎future; the ‎inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, ‎‎currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and ‎other ‎related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" ‎‎‎‎in the Company's ‎most recent ‎filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at ‎www.sedar.com. The Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information ‎except as required by applicable law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements' best judgment based on information ‎currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎‎are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements ‎or information.‎