Adoption Of Graphene To Have Strong Impact On Semiconductor Manufacturing Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified adoption of graphene in semiconductors as a major trend for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified adoption of graphene in semiconductors as a major trend for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The decreasing size of electronic devices necessitates the use of small components with high functionality and low power consumption. Silicon-based semiconductors have several shortcomings. As a result, they are being replaced by graphene-based semiconductors, which are ideal for next-generation electronic devices. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on semiconductor companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

