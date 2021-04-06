Adopt-a-Pet.com Named One Of The 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For

The charitable technology company continues to lead not only in pet welfare innovation but in creating an award-winning workplace.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, announced today that the organization was selected by The NonProfit Times, in partnership with Best Companies Group, as one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For. The list ranks Adopt-a-Pet.com as 15 th on the list of just 50 organizations.

The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefitting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses. Nominated organizations are evaluated based on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics as well the results of an employee survey assessing and measuring the employee experience.

Adopt-a-Pet.com puts as much emphasis on the care of their team as they do the animals they're on a mission to serve, striving to create and continuously improve upon a workplace that is both rewarding in terms of the impact on their charitable mission and for professional growth and success for members of the team. "Empathy is at the core of everything we do. We lead with empathy not only when building and innovating for animals, but when designing a workplace that inspires productivity, happiness, and fulfillment," said Abbie Moore, Adopt-a-Pet.com's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer.

"We have an incredible culture of collaboration, with great ideas coming from across all areas of the organization," said Moore. "We also recognize that having a great workplace is more than just doing good work and accomplishing the goals the team sets. It's also about having fun together and finding moments of joy along the way." When the Adopt-a-Pet.com team is not laser-focused on solving problems for companion animals and pet lovers, they are having serious fun together including participating in a number of optional casual clubs built around art, music, games, and even learning to code in new languages.

For more info on Adopt-a-Pet.com, visit www.adoptapet.com. For more information on The NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits To Work For program, visit www.BestNonprofitsToWorkFor.com

About Adopt-a-Pet.com Adopt-a-Pet.com is North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, helping over 19,000 animal shelters, humane societies, SPCAs, pet rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies advertise their purebred and mixed breed pets for free to millions of adopters each month. Sponsored by companies including Purina, Chewy, and Elanco Animal Health, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

