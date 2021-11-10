Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Publish date:

ADMQ Designed And Produced Holiday Merch For Preston's Stylez (Graphic: ADM Endeavors, Inc.)

FW Promo the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ designed and produced these holiday products exclusively for Preston.
Author:

FW Promo the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ designed and produced these holiday products exclusively for Preston. These items have already been delivered and we are not affected by the supply chain crisis. They are now in stock for purchase at Preston's official website, https://firemerch.com/. Why fight the crowds, just get the perfect gift for your child shipped straight to your door!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005325/en/

ADMQ designed and produced holiday merch for Preston's Stylez (Graphic: ADM Endeavors, Inc.)

  1. Preston And Brianna Advent Calendar: https://firemerch.com/products/25-days-of-holiday-with-preston-and-bri-advent-calendar
  2. Holiday Mistletoe Tee: https://firemerch.com/products/holiday-mistletoe-tee
  3. Holiday Winter Tech: https://firemerch.com/products/santa-tech
  4. Twisted Peppermint Hoodie: https://firemerch.com/products/twisted-peppermint-hoodie
  5. Cactus Jones Holiday Tee with Ornament: https://firemerch.com/products/cactus-jones-holiday-tee
  6. Bright Holiday Pack: https://firemerch.com/products/green-reflective-hoodie
  7. Fire Holiday Gamer Set: https://firemerch.com/products/fire-holiday-gamer-set
  8. Snow Play Pack: https://firemerch.com/products/sky-blue-hoodie
  9. Holiday Heathered Beanies: https://firemerch.com/products/holiday-heathered-beanies
  10. Dude Let's Go Tee: https://firemerch.com/products/dude-lets-go-tee
  11. Holiday Striped Beanie Gray: https://firemerch.com/products/gray-and-black-striped-beanie
  12. Holiday striped beanie Red: https://firemerch.com/products/red-striped-beanie
  13. Holiday Snow Cone Hoodie: https://firemerch.com/products/holiday-snow-cone-hoodie
  14. Holiday Snack Pack: https://firemerch.com/products/snack-pack
  15. Fun Holiday Pack: https://firemerch.com/products/fiery-face-hoodie
  16. Preston Playz Squishy: https://firemerch.com/products/copy-of-noob1234-collectible-squishy
  17. Collectible Squishy: https://firemerch.com/products/noob1234-collectible-squishie
  18. Squishy 3 pack: https://firemerch.com/products/squishy-3-pack
  19. Fire Headphones: https://firemerch.com/products/fire-headphones
  20. Fire Gamer Mouse: https://firemerch.com/products/fire-gamer-mouse
  21. Fire Keyboard: https://firemerch.com/products/fire-keyboard
  22. Fire Cape: https://firemerch.com/products/fire-cape
  23. Glow Hoodie: https://firemerch.com/products/glow-hoodie
  24. Holiday Frozen Pajama: https://firemerch.com/products/holiday-frozen-pajamas
  25. Frozen Flame Hoodie: https://firemerch.com/products/frozen-flamed-hoodie
  26. Frozen Flame Tee: https://firemerch.com/products/frozen-flamed-tee
  27. 3D Fire Hoodie: https://firemerch.com/products/3d-fire-hoodie

Preston's official links,

FW Promo is very happy to be a partner for these products in Preston's Fire Merch line. Keeping product and content fresh helps bring consistent growth to successful YouTubers and Gamer revenue stream.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005325/en/