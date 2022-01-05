ADMQ Company Update (Photo: Business Wire).

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to provide an update regarding its business and operations.

Recent announcements, including but not limited to New Government Contracts, expansion of products, combined with our brick and mortar and various websites has established the company as a growth-oriented company with unprecedented opportunities within the marketplace. ADM Endeavors is committed to increase its position in its respective market segments, broaden the pipeline for products, and enhance the marketing and distribution network to fully capitalize on the commercial potential.

To support the growth, the company previously announced the construction of a new facility that will be 80,000 to 100,000 square feet. As of December 2021, the drilling has been completed and soil samples will be evaluated for engineers to consider and finalize the details for the foundation and parking lot.

As of January 1, 2022, the company has 34 employees, compared to 31 on January 1st last year.

FW Promo website ( www.fwpromo.com) was recently launched with a new modern look and user friendly navigation.

Although the impact of COVID-19 continues to pose challenges for our supply chain, we have achieved record revenues and profitability, as reported in our most recent 10Q's and 10K's. We believe that our focus on liquidity over the past several years has allowed us to build a sustainable position to navigate the current COVID-19 environment.

Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO stated, "I am very proud of and would like to congratulate our entire organization for always putting safety first throughout the pandemic. The entire team has shown real dedication during the pandemic by quickly and effectively implementing new protocols to promote the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities in which we serve. As we continue to grow the business we are working with our suppliers, distributors and manufacturers to ensure we provide the best products at a price point that will be well-received by our current and prospective customers."

"During these unprecedented times, our priority has been to safeguard the health and safety of our employees while working closely with our customers that required delivery of products. The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges throughout industry, from manufacturing to logistics, but we believe we remain financially healthy with our strong balance sheet and inventory levels that we believe will allow us to serve our customers and fulfill all orders as the pandemic subsides and the economy begins to pick up," concluded Mr. Johnson

About ADM Endeavors Inc.

ADM Endeavors, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., is a promotional product distributor and proud member of the Advertising Specialty Institute. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

