ADMQ Building Plan Updates (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today with zoning behind us we are actively starting the process to get our new corporate facility built. The new facility will allow us to grow at a faster pace and add new business segments. The new planned segments are a medical scrub storefront, work uniform storefront, learning center, sign shop, and fulfillment center.

The medical scrub store will be modeled after the existing school uniform store. It will create synergies in that space by turning a seasonal operation into a year-round operation utilizing existing labor and processes. Healthcare is a growing industry, and the new operation will allow us to participate through high margin retail and previously unnamable bids and contracts.

The work uniform store will enhance our ability to service our existing uniform contracts and add the higher margin retail customers.

The learning center will focus on tutoring. We have a 15,000-family school uniform customer base that we can market to. The tutors will come from teachers at the schools we service. We do not intend the learning center to be a major profit center. It will be set up as break even to better serve the surrounding community.

Our company currently outsources signs and banners. The sign shop will allow us to bring this in house and increase margins on this segment.

The fulfilment center will enhance service to existing customers that currently use competing fulfilment centers for the products we produce. The center will also allow us to peruse larger customer that need fulfillment. It also will open door for more online retail sales of stock design items.

We plan to market all of these segments independently which we feel will dramatically increase our digital footprint through cross links and more search exposure. It is also in our plans to actively peruse the acquisition of similar businesses in our area that can be absorbed into our new facility. This is a great way to grow because quality labor is getting increasingly hard to find and fixed cost will be dramatically cut from their current business model.

The planned facility will be 80,000 to 100,000 square feet. Bids are currently being accepted from commercial builders. Funding has tentatively been secured from CapTex bank.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, "We are very excited about the prospect of having a new corporate home. This will be the largest expansion effort we have taken. We know it will be challenging, but we are ready to get started."

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

