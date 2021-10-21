Admiral Broadens Guidewire Deployment With Claims Go-Live

Admiral Group plc, the FTSE 100 Financial Services organisation, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Guidewire Software, Inc. Report today announced that Admiral has implemented Guidewire as the new claims management system for its household line of business. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member, EY, led the implementation to go-live stage.

A customer since 2013, Admiral has already deployed Guidewire for its policy administration and billing systems, as well as digital applications, to its motor and household lines of business.

"What the programme has delivered for Household Claims will significantly advance our processing and service capability," said Claire Charlton, Admiral's Head of Household Claims. "I believe Guidewire ClaimCenter will empower us to deliver better outcomes and experiences for all our users. For our people, it will be easier to manage claims, for our business we will have more data to better control claims cost, and for our customers, it will enable a truly digital experience."

The increased use of Guidewire is enabling Admiral to:

Manage claims processes more cost-effectively through a streamlined, agile, and proficient claims system;

Access and gather higher quality data more systematically and efficiently for increased insight, clearer reporting, and better-informed decision-making, and

Provide enhanced digital customer experience by offering more choice and flexibility when submitting claims.

"Our programme has journeyed through a thorough supplier selection process, scoping, development, testing, training, and deployment, all amid a global pandemic," said Charlotte Bennett, Programme Manager, Admiral. "This has been achieved completely remotely, with colleagues involved across nine countries. The teamwork and cooperation on such a global scale has been phenomenal with everyone pulling together to make it happen. I just want to take this opportunity to thank all of my amazing colleagues in Admiral and our partners who worked very hard to complete this huge project."

"We've worked closely with Admiral and Guidewire to deliver an innovative digital claims platform which will transform the way claims are managed," commented Mitch Robinson, partner in EY's Financial Services practice. "The platform, using market-leading technology and architecture, provides enhanced online capabilities. It will enable more efficient and effective claims handling, which will support the capture of valuable new data and insights, and improve customers' claims experiences. We look forward to continued joint work with Admiral and Guidewire as the new service is rolled-out across other insurance lines."

"We congratulate Admiral on their latest deployment and thank them for their continued trust in Guidewire," said Laurent Fontaine, group vice president, Sales - EMEA, Guidewire Software. "Admiral has a well-deserved reputation for its straightforward and hassle-free approach to customer service. We admire their commitment to delivering digital products and services in a clear-cut and innovative way and look forward to our continued collaboration."

