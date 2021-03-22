Administrator Welcomes New Heads Of Mission To Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, welcomed one high commissioner and four new ambassadors to Canada during a virtual ceremony on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The following new high commissioner and ambassadors presented their credentials:

His Excellency Bogdan MănoiuAmbassador of Romania

His Excellency Dr. Khalilur RahmanHigh Commissioner for the People's Republic of Bangladesh

Her Excellency Guisela Atalida Godinez SazoAmbassador of the Republic of Guatemala

Her Excellency Michelle Cohen De FriedlanderAmbassador of the Dominican Republic

His Excellency Emil DrucAmbassador of the Republic of Moldova

New high commissioners and ambassadors, along with their families, are normally welcomed to Canada at a ceremony at Rideau Hall. To protect the health and safety of all participants, the presentations are currently taking place virtually.

Quick facts:

A key responsibility of the governor general is to represent Canada at home and abroad.

at home and abroad. The governor general must officially welcome each high commissioner and ambassador to Canada before they can carry out their duties.

before they can carry out their duties. Both high commissioners and ambassadors provide the governor general with a formal diplomatic letter issued by their head of State, appointing them as their diplomatic representative and giving them the authority to speak on behalf of their country.

A high commissioner represents a country of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the head of State.

An ambassador represents a country of which The Queen is not the head of State.

Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada .

