AdminaHealth® Featured As A Top 10 HR Tech Startup Of 2020

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR TECH Outlook has named AdminaHealth as one of the Top 10 HR Tech Startups of 2020. In the publication's December issue, the SaaS solution—which simplifies the premium billing administration process for healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits for employers of all sizes—was recognized for its ability to adapt to the New World of Work.

With the AdminaHealth platform, HR administrators can easily add voluntary benefits without increasing their workload.

The evolving workplace calls for supporting work-from-home models for customer teams, offering new voluntary benefits tailored for the workforce, and utilizing digital solutions for integration and communication. AdminaHealth answers this call with its innovative premium billing solution, replacing the legacy dependence on spreadsheets, which fell short in 2020 with the workforce disruption caused by COVID-19.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™ can be configured to ingest payroll, benefit administration, and carrier invoice data to automatically reconcile and generate a consolidated invoice. It also enables money movement for payment from groups to carriers. As a digital solution, AdminaHealth eliminates the need for HR administrators to manually compare spreadsheets each month; users only need to address the exceptions which require resolution.

"We are honored to be featured in HR Tech Outlook," said Robert Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "HR administrators have faced unprecedented challenges this year, and it gives us great pleasure to lighten their burden while also helping to expand benefit offerings and ensure they are paying the right amount for the right coverages on time."

In 2021, the trend of increasing health and wellness and voluntary benefits will continue to rise. Typically, additional coverages result in greater administrative burden, however, with the AdminaHealth Billing Suite, HR administrators can easily add voluntary benefits without increasing their workload.

"Our platform leverages cloud, analytics, and AI algorithms to automate what was historically an industry-wide manual process," said Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "HR administrators will appreciate how easily the AdminaHealth platform adapts to changes in healthcare and employee benefit plans—and leverages the power of automation, especially given the expansion of coverages each year."

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite supports fully-insured and self-insured employers, carriers, brokers, TPAs, associations, and benefit administrators. The platform helps customers realize significant operational savings, greater billing accuracy, reduced premium leakage, and improved time to market for new benefit introduction.

For more information about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite ™, visit AdminaHealth.com.

