AdminaHealth® CEO Robert Bull To Give A Keynote At ASCEND's Agency Growth & Leadership Summit

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member Robert Bull has been selected to be one of three solutions executives addressing insurance attendees at ASCEND's Agency Growth & Leadership Summit, which runs from January 20-22, 2021. Bull will share important learnings from the past unprecedented year, along with insights about the benefits and competitive advantages of simplified premium billing for 2021.

ASCEND 2021 brings together insurance brokers, NextGen benefits advisors, and solution experts for 3 days where attendees address business issues, discover innovative digital solutions, and get inspiration for the year ahead.

Bull's keynote, Simplifying Premium Billing: 5 Powerful Questions to Gain Competitive Advantage, addresses the changing landscape of employee benefits in the New World of Work. Historically, premium billing was given little attention as a back-office function, but with the workforce disruptions caused by COVID and the explosion of voluntary benefits to address the new remote workforce, billing is gaining tremendous importance.

Bull is widely considered an expert in the insurance industry, most recently in the area of premium billing. AdminaHealth is a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace. The AdminaHealth Billing Suite TM automates invoice consolidation and reconciliation, and enables money movement for payment from groups to carriers. With automation from the AdminaHealth Billing Suite TM, brokers and their customers no longer have to manually compare spreadsheets each month.

In addition to Bull's keynote, the AdminaHealth team will be available at a virtual booth for live chat. The booth features immediately downloadable content and resources for those looking to implement a solution that alleviates the administrative burden of managing the growing number of employee benefit plans.

"For brokers looking to delight their customers with accurately reconciled and consolidated invoices, our SaaS platform is a powerful solution with a very low cost of entry," says Bull.

All Summit attendees are invited to visit the AdminaHealth virtual booth to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite TM can help you acquire new business and improve retention of existing customers. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at info@adminahealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-ceo-robert-bull-to-give-a-keynote-at-ascends-agency-growth--leadership-summit-301208892.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth