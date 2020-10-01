AdminaHealth® Appoints Dorian Melkonian As A Senior Sales Executive

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth ®, a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, today announced that Dorian Melkonian has joined the firm as Senior Sales Executive.

Melkonian brings 20 years of professional experience across multiple verticals to the AdminaHealth sales team. Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Melkonian served as Global Sales Director at Potoo ®, the leading provider of data-driven services protecting brands in the online marketplace. Melkonian's focus on solution strategizing and optimization helped the SaaS platform achieve 300% year-over-year company growth, and leading it to be named a fastest growing company by Financial Times and Inc. With his winning client-centric approach, Melkonian has earned notable accolades including the IWG Global Circle of Excellence and numerous client satisfaction awards.

Along with deep experience executing complex enterprise-scale deals, Melkonian brings an innate understanding of client success, retention, and channel partnerships across a variety of sales models to AdminaHealth.

"We are very excited to bring Dorian onto our team," said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Frank Bianchi, "Dorian comes to AdminaHealth with abundant energy, strong credentials in SaaS technology, and a passion for the customer. With AdminaHealth's accelerated growth, we look forward to Dorian helping us build new customer and partner relationships."

"I'm delighted to join the AdminaHealth family and look forward to contributing to the success of the company and its stakeholders," says Dorian. "Watching the company grow within the SaaS space, I am impressed with how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ simplifies premium billing consolidation and reconciliation processes for both large and mid-sized firms. I'm excited for this new career challenge."

Melkonian received his B.A. from the University of Connecticut and is certified in Conversational Sales by Drift. A sports enthusiast, he enjoys spending his free time coaching youth basketball teams and fishing and hiking with his family.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ SaaS technology platform, visit AdminaHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-appoints-dorian-melkonian-as-a-senior-sales-executive-301144312.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth