ADM Tronics Signs Agreement For Marketing Of Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Therapy Device

Northvale, NJ, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement (the "Agreement") for the Vet-Sonotron® veterinary therapy device with SBLP Capital LLC, ("SBLP").

Under the terms of the Agreement, ADMT has appointed SBLP as ADMT's exclusive marketing agent for the promotion, marketing, distribution and sale of ADMT's Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Therapy Device to the equine and small animal markets in the United States, Canada, Ireland, England, Mexico, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The term of the Agreement is five years conditioned upon minimum sales and marketing requirements, and may be renewed for an additional five-year term with additional minimums, from SBLP purchasing and contracted clients identified by SBLP.

"We have received excellent reports from our contacts that are evaluating the pre-production Vet-Sonotron evaluation units in their testing on animals," stated Steven Bayern, President of SBLP. "We are excited about the potential for this innovative therapeutic technology for treating many conditions and diseases in small animals and horses." In accordance with the Agreement, SBLP will be compensated based on a percentage of revenues received by ADMT from SBLP Identified Vet-Sonotron clients.

"Over the last several months we have been very pleased with the efforts of SBLP in bringing attention to the Vet-Sonotron," stated Andre DiMino, President of ADMT. "SBLP has placed the initial Vet-Sonotron pre-production evaluation units with certain key small animal and equine contacts that can have a meaningful impact on broad acceptance of our technology in the US and other countries once we launch production." SBLP has made contact with both equine and small animal professionals, influencers and key opinion leaders about utilizing the Vet-Sonotron for treatment of both equine and small animals. In addition, SBLP has had discussions regarding establishing reimbursement for Vet-Sonotron therapy with insurance companies that provide pet health insurance.

The Vet-Sonotron is a non-invasive veterinary electronic therapy device for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and inflammation associated with degenerative conditions and trauma in small animals - dogs and cats - and large animals, primarily equine such as thoroughbred, standardbred, hunters and jumpers, dressage, etc. The Vet-Sonotron employs pulsed radio frequency therapy ("PRFT") to produce a discharge output. The PRFT output is emitted through a hand-held applicator that is applied non-invasively in a circular motion over the treatment area. The Vet-Sonotron produces a microprocessor-controlled 15-second output of the PRFT discharge - termed a "Treatment Unit" or "TU". The number of TUs administered depends on the size and density of the treatment area with a typical treatment session lasting only minutes. Depending on the severity of the condition treated, several treatment sessions are administered to achieve optimum results.

The Vet-Sonotron is one of a number of proprietary electronic therapy devices under development by ADMT. In addition to development of its own proprietary technologies, ADMT provides contract design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services for medical and veterinary technologies to customers at its FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility in Northvale, NJ.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device services at www.admtronics.com .

To receive email updates from ADMT, fill in the form at the bottom of the page at this link: https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Sonotron® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino 201-767-6040 andre@admtronics.com