ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) CEO Acquires 1.498 Million Shares Of Common Stock On The Open Market

FORT WORTH, TX, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) CEO Marc Johnson has completed the purchase of 1,498,400 shares of common stock on the open market. "This is a demonstration of my belief in the Company's business strategy," Mr. Johnson said. ( http://www.admendeavors.com)

Mr. Johnson said the shares he purchased are classified as affiliate shares that have regulatory restrictions associated with them. "I am 100 percent optimistic about our Company, about its growth, and about our long-term success," ADM Endeavors CEO said.

The share purchase was disclosed by Mr. Johnson in Form 4 filings as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company currently has 160,902,143 common shares outstanding and a float totaling 53,270,000 common shares.

ADM Endeavors sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products for customers to select from.

"We are striving to achieve the optimum share price that reflects the fundamental value of the Company, provides financial information to investors, both retail and institutional, in a timely and accurate way, observes the rules of the SEC though non-aggressive awareness promotions, and builds receptive capital markets for future financing at favorable terms," Mr. Johnson said.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products' salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

