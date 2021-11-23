ADM Announces Details Of 2021 Global Investor Day

ADM (ADM) - Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Report today announced further details of its upcoming Global Investor Day.

The event will take place on Friday, December 10. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST, and is expected to end at approximately 12:00 p.m. Presenters will include Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano, Chief Financial Officer Ray Young, and other leaders from across the company.

The event will be webcast live at www.adm.com/investorday, and participants are encouraged to pre-register at that site. All webcast participants will be able to submit questions via the online platform. A replay will be available following the event.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

